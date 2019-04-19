Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Brazil judge reverses order censoring news sites

April 19, 2019 10:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A judge on Brazil’s top court has cancelled a ruling that forced two news sites to remove reports that a corruption investigation had included a reference to the court’s president.

Thursday’s ruling by Judge Alexandre de Moraes overturns his own order issued Monday, which had been widely criticized by other judges and by the nation’s attorney general.

That ruling targeted the news sites Crusoé and O Antagonista, which reported that a key witness in a major corruption case had testified that a code name used in a 2007 document alluded to Dias Toffoli, a lawyer who later became head of the Supreme Federal Court. They didn’t accuse him of wrongdoing.

De Moraes said he was able to confirm that the documentation used in the reporting did exist.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|27 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.