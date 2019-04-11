Bridge scandal defendant starts serving federal prison term

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — An appointee of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has reported to prison for his role in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Bill Baroni started serving his 18-month sentence Tuesday in the Loretto Federal Correctional Institution in Pennsylvania.

Baroni was an executive of the authority that operates the bridge. He was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to 24 months in what prosecutors said was a plot to create traffic jams to retaliate against a mayor who wouldn’t endorse Christie.

In November, a federal appeals court threw out civil rights counts against Baroni and co-defendant Bridget Kelly and ordered they be resentenced.

Advertisement

Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, is scheduled to be resentenced April 24.

The former Republican governor wasn’t charged, but the scandal derailed his presidential ambitions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.