Britain can’t ‘simply arrest’ way from youth knife violence

April 1, 2019 12:08 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is calling for a more coordinated response to youth violence following a recent spike in knife-related killings.

May said at a government summit that started on Monday that Britain can’t “simply arrest ourselves out of this problem” but needs to take a more wide-ranging approach.

She says an “appalling” number of young lives have been cut short by senseless violence.

The government is bringing together more than 100 experts from various fields to come up with an effective strategy after teenagers died of knife injuries in London and other major cities.

