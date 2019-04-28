Listen Live Sports

China diplomat: Huawei should be allowed to upgrade 5G in UK

April 28, 2019 6:44 am
 
LONDON (AP) — China’s ambassador to Britain says tech giant Huawei should be allowed to help upgrade the U.K.’s communications network, urging the government to resist “protectionism” and ignore pressure from other countries.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Ambassador Liu Xiaoming argues that British authorities should act independently and “in accordance with their national interests.” He says the “last thing China expects from a truly open and fair ‘global Britain’ is a playing field that is not level.”

The United States has lobbied allies to exclude Huawei from so-called 5G networks amid concern the company could provide a back door for Chinese security officials to access critical infrastructure.

Huawei officials have denied any security risk, saying the maker of tech gear has no links to the Chinese government and operates like any other international company.

