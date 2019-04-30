Listen Live Sports

Clarification: China-France-Ship story

April 30, 2019 3:29 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — In a story April 25, The Associated Press reported that China had complained about a French ship entering Chinese territorial waters. China’s claim that the location in the Taiwan Strait was in Chinese territorial waters is based on a more ambiguous boundary than defined by international treaty, in part because of China’s claim that Taiwan is its own territory.

