Chinese woman at Mar-a-Lago indicted on 2 charges

April 12, 2019 3:40 pm
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese woman recently arrested at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club has been charged with unlawful entry of restricted buildings and making false statements.

The charges against 32-year-old Yujing Zhang are contained in an indictment filed in federal court in South Florida on Friday.

Zhang faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of the false statements count. If convicted of unlawful entry, she faces a maximum sentence of a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Secret Service agents arrested Zhang two weeks ago after they say she gained admission to Mar-a-Lago by falsely telling a checkpoint she was a member. Prosecutors say she was carrying computer malware and an electronic device that detects hidden cameras.

