Coal project near Bryce Canyon National Park draws lawsuit

April 16, 2019 9:15 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Environmental organizations are suing the Trump administration over the approval a coal-mining project near a national park in southern Utah.

A coalition of groups including the National Parks Conservation Association filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Utah.

They argue that the approval violated environmental rules by failing to assess the environmental impacts of coal mining.

The U.S. Department of the Interior declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Interior announced the mining project earlier this year, declaring “the war on coal is over” and touting new jobs that would be created.

Conservation groups say the project on land about 10 miles west of Bryce Canyon National Park that they say could impact air quality and clear night skies.

The Associated Press

