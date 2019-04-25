Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Colorado city settles with ‘butt sign’ political activist

April 25, 2019 6:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado city has settled a lawsuit with a man who criticized a gubernatorial candidate using a sign featuring mannequin buttocks clothed in lingerie.

The Reporter-Herald reports that insurers for Loveland have settled the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Bob Cluster for $70,000.

The city about 51 miles (82 kilometers) north of Denver admits no wrongdoing in the April 15 settlement, and its attorney says no police policy changes or training are required.

Loveland police detained the 80-year-old resident in June for holding the sign that Cluster said was intended to satirize the political motives of candidate Jared Polis.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

One side of Cluster’s sign said Polis “will be breaking old taboos & barriers” while the other side displayed the mannequin body part and a Polis slogan regarding “bold vision.”

___

Information from: Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald, http://www.reporterherald.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.