Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Court dismisses part of ‘rock, paper, scissors’ rape lawsuit

April 2, 2019 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A court has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by a former college student who alleges that she was raped at a fraternity party by students who played the game “rock, paper scissors” to decide who would assault her first.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held in a ruling published Monday that Ramapo College and its officials are immune in their official capacity from being sued on the grounds of creating a dangerous environment.

The court held that a claim that individual officials displayed deliberate indifference can go forward.

Five people were charged and two sentenced to prison after the alleged 2014 attack at the Mahwah, New Jersey-based school. The unidentified woman said she was assaulted at a fraternity member’s campus apartment, driven across campus and assaulted again.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.