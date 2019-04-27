Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Court overturns verdict against officer sued after shooting

April 27, 2019 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has overturned a jury verdict against a Baltimore police officer sued by the family of a man he shot.

The Court of Special Appeals ruled Thursday that any prudent officer could reasonably have made the same decision David Austin did to shoot Jeffrey Blair as Blair charged him after a February 2015 traffic stop.

The court said a judge erred in denying Austin’s motion for judgment in his favor at the end of trial testimony. The jury later returned verdicts against Austin on counts of civil assault and excessive force and awarded damages to Blair’s family.

According to court records, Blair continued to behave aggressively after being shot and was subdued only after being stunned twice with a Taser. Blair killed himself about three months later.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.