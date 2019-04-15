Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Court rejects bid to save Louisiana Confederate monument

April 15, 2019 12:39 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says a judge was right when he cleared the way to remove a Confederate monument at a north Louisiana courthouse.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday again turned back claims from the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s Shreveport chapter.

The group says it has a “private property interest” in the land where the statue stands in front of the Caddo (KAD-oh) Parish Courthouse. It also claims parish officials violated its rights to free speech and equal protection.

A federal judge in Monroe threw out the suit last year.

A three-judge panel upheld Judge Robert James’s opinion, calling it “exhaustive and well-reasoned.” On Monday, the judges declined to reconsider.

The chapter’s attorney did not immediately respond to phoned and emailed requests for comment.

