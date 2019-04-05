Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

CPSC warns against Rock ‘n Plays for babies over 3 months

April 5, 2019 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says infants older than 3 months, or those who can roll over, should not use Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Plays because of multiple deaths.

The agency and Fisher-Price parent Mattel Inc. said Friday they are aware of at least 10 infant deaths in the Rock ‘n Plays since 2015 after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, while unrestrained. All 10 were infants 3 months or older.

The CPSC says it previously warned consumers to use restraints in the infant inclined-sleep products.

Fisher-Price says its sleeper meets all safety standards and reminded parents to use restraints, put infants on their backs to sleep, and ensure that no blankets or pillows are placed in the sleeper.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen compete in Best Ranger Competition

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.