The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Critics say new voting system planned for Georgia is flawed

April 9, 2019 6:09 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Critics of Georgia’s outdated voting system told a judge a new system outlined by lawmakers has many of the same fundamental flaws and is unconstitutional.

The arguments came during a hearing Tuesday on a lawsuit challenging the state’s current voting system. Lawyers for the state argued the lawsuit is no longer relevant because the new system addresses the concerns that spurred it.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new law last week that provides specifications for a new voting system. State officials say it should be in place for next year’s presidential election.

Lawyers for the Coalition for Good Governance and a group of voters said the machines provided for in the new law are unsecure and don’t provide results that can be audited.

