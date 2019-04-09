Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cyprus: Difficulties remain in restarting peace talks

April 9, 2019 3:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot government officials say there are “very serious difficulties” in rekindling formal talks to reunify the ethnically split island nation.

But they insisted Tuesday there will be no easing up in United Nations-assisted efforts to get Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots back to the negotiating table.

Andreas Mavroyiannis, the chief negotiator for the majority Greek Cypriots, said there’s no other option but to resume talks, although expectations for an immediate restart are low.

U.N. official Jane Holl Lute has been shuttling between the two sides to help revive the process.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci again accused Greek Cypriots of wavering on giving Turkish Cypriots a say in all decision-making in an envisioned federation.

Anastasiades replied that Akinci’s demands aim to put Cyprus under Turkey’s “complete control.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.