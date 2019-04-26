Listen Live Sports

Del. Jones drops out of speaker’s race, endorses Davis

April 26, 2019 1:21 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A candidate in the race for a new speaker of Maryland’s House of Delegates has dropped out and endorsed Del. Dereck Davis in hopes of unifying black lawmakers to elect the first black speaker in the state’s history.

Davis and Del. Adrienne Jones made the announcement Friday at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African-American History and Culture in Baltimore.

Jones, who also is black, says she decided to withdraw to increase unity in the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland behind a single black candidate. Forty-five of the chamber’s 141 members are black.

Del. Maggie McIntosh of Baltimore also is running for speaker.

The chamber is scheduled to vote next week in a special session for a new speaker after Michael Busch died earlier this month.

