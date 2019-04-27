Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Delaware man gets 12 years in Maryland sex trafficking case

April 27, 2019 12:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge in Baltimore has sentenced a Delaware man to 12 years in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child.

Twenty-nine-year old Harry Rivers was sentenced Friday.

Authorities say Rivers conspired with 39-year-old Steven Williams and 24-year-old Jessica Schaefer to traffic a 15-year-old girl to engage in commercial sex acts with men in Delaware and Elkton, Maryland, where she was held against her will in a prostitute’s hotel room.

They say Rivers provided drugs to the females and their customers and helped arrange trysts.

Advertisement

Williams, formerly of Delaware, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child by force, fraud, and coercion. Schaefer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child. Both face maximum terms of life in prison when sentenced later this year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.