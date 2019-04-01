Listen Live Sports

Democrat Mayor Pete celebrates raising $7 million this year

April 1, 2019 11:10 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg said Monday that he’s raised more than $7 million this year.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor tweeted his team’s initial report early Monday, saying he and his supporters “are out-performing expectations at every turn.”

Later Monday, he posted a video saying 158,550 donors had contributed to his campaign. He said 64% of the total raised came through contributions of less than $200.

“This is a great look for our first quarter,” said Buttigieg, who launched his presidential exploratory committee two months ago.

California Sen. Kamala Harris said her presidential campaign has raised $12 million this year, from more than 218,000 individual contributions. Her campaign also touted its small-dollar fundraising operation, noting that 98% of contributions were under $100, and saying nearly all of her donors can donate again.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke said he raised slightly more than $1 million over the weekend, achieving a fundraising goal.

