Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Democrats block GOP effort to shorten debate on nominations

April 2, 2019 2:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have blocked a GOP attempt to change Senate rules to limit debate time on most of President Donald Trump’s nominees to just two hours.

The party-line vote is another step toward a potential power play by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is considering ramming the rules change through later this week.

The proposed rules change would limit debate on most nominees to two hours instead of the 30 hours now required. Cabinet secretaries, Supreme Court nominations, and appeals court judges would be exempted from the new rules.

Tuesday’s approach required 60 votes to overcome a Democratic filibuster, but McConnell’s upcoming maneuver could pass by a simple majority. McConnell said Tuesday he’s taking action in response to “systematic obstruction” and a “grinding, across-the-board effort to delay and obstruct.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.