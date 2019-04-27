Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Dems postpone contempt action as ex-WH staffer to testify

April 27, 2019 9:40 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House staffer who was at risk of being held in contempt of Congress has agreed to testify, potentially averting a showdown between Democrats and the White House.

The House Oversight Committee has scheduled an interview for Wednesday with Carl Kline, who worked as the White House’s personnel security director.

The panel subpoenaed Kline after a former subordinate told the panel that dozens of Trump administration officials were granted security clearances despite “disqualifying issues” in their backgrounds. Kline defied a subpoena to appear, prompting Democrats to threaten contempt action against him. The White House then said Kline could appear voluntarily on May 1 to discuss “personnel security policies and practices.”

Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings suggested contempt action against Kline is still possible if he refuses to answer questions.

