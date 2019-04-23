Listen Live Sports

Deputy on leave for homophobic comment over teen’s suicide

April 23, 2019 6:17 am
 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama deputy has been put on administrative leave for posting a homophobic comment on a Facebook post about a gay teen who killed himself.

Al.com reports Madison County Deputy Jeff Graves wrote the comment Sunday on a WZDX-TV Facebook post about the death of 15-year-old Nigel Shelby, who killed himself last week. His family says he was bullied for his sexuality.

Graves wrote “Liberty Guns Bible Trump BBQ That’s my kind of LGBTQ movement.” He said LGBTQ people are offensive and shouldn’t be accepted. Graves has deleted his comment.

Belle’s Smokin’ BBQ in northern Kentucky offers shirts with a nearly identical slogan : “I support LGBTQ: Liberty, Guns, Bible, Trump, BBQ.”

Advertisement

Sheriff Kevin Turner says an internal investigation will be conducted. Graves didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

