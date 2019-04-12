Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Developer linked to embattled Chicago alderman indicted

April 12, 2019 1:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal authorities have accused a real estate developer of steering legal work to a powerful Chicago alderman in exchange for a permit and financing for a redevelopment project.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 48-year-old Charles Cui, of Lake Forest, is charged in an indictment made public Friday with bribery, official misconduct and making a false statement to the FBI. Alderman Ed Burke isn’t named in the indictment, but it describes him by his titles.

The 75-year-old Burke was indicted this year on charges alleging that he tried to shake down a restaurant owner who wanted to build in his ward. Burke denies wrongdoing.

When reached by the Chicago Sun-Times , Cui referred a reporter to his attorney but hung up after being asked who that was.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Cui is a managing partner of a company that owned property on Chicago’s northwest side.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.