Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Driver in crash that killed Illinois trooper identified

April 1, 2019 11:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The wrong-way driver involved in a crash that killed an Illinois State Police trooper has been identified as a 44-year-old Calumet City man.

Authorities say Trooper Gerald Ellis was on duty in his squad car Saturday traveling home on westbound Interstate 94 in Green Oaks in northern Illinois when Dan Davies, who was eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck him head-on.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says an autopsy performed Monday showed Davies died from multiple injuries due to a car crash. Toxicology results are pending.

Ellis is the third Illinois trooper fatally struck by a vehicle since the start of 2019.

Advertisement

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed Thursday when a truck struck her in Freeport. A vehicle fatally hit Trooper Christopher Lambert in January near Northbrook.

Ellis was an 11-year state police veteran with District 15 in Downers Grove. He was a U.S. military veteran and had a wife and two children.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.