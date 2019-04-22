Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Economist named as Mali’s prime minister amid violence

April 22, 2019 3:31 pm
 
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s president has chosen an economist to replace the prime minister following growing violence by ethnic militias in the country’s center.

Boubou Cisse, the 45-year-old finance minister, is seen as a close ally of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Cisse’s appointment was the sixth made by the president since he took power in 2013.

Mali’s former prime minister, Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga, resigned under pressure amid the insecurity in central Mali.

The conflict drew an international outcry after an attack last month left 154 people dead.

Members of ethnic groups on both sides of the rival militias say the army has failed to protect them, complicating government efforts to disarm the fighters.

