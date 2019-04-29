Listen Live Sports

Ecuador spied on Assange at London embassy, lawyer says

April 29, 2019 4:23 pm
 
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — An Ecuadorian lawyer for Julian Assange has filed a complaint alleging diplomatic staff from Ecuador spied on the WikiLeaks founder while he was at the country’s London embassy.

Lawyer Carlos Poveda said in the complaint submitted Monday to the attorney general’s office in Ecuador that the alleged spying uncovered information about Assange’s legal defense and medical issues. He says diplomats and members of a security firm were involved.

Assange had enjoyed asylum at the embassy since 2012, but Ecuador evicted him on April 11.

He is in custody in London awaiting sentencing for skipping bail to avoid being sent to Sweden as part of an investigation into a rape allegation. The U.S. is also seeking his extradition after charging him with conspiring to break into a Pentagon computer system.

