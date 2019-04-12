Listen Live Sports

EU official: New US privacy law won’t copy European regime

April 12, 2019 2:57 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the European officials in charge of a tough data privacy law says legislation now poised to emerge in the U.S. won’t be a copy of the EU’s regime and will reflect American cultural values.

Vera Jourova, the European Union’s consumer commissioner, also said Friday she assured U.S. tech industry executives during a visit to Washington that the EU’s sweeping “privacy shield” law will be “future-proof” and won’t hinder innovations such as the development of artificial intelligence.

Jourova met with Trump administration officials and U.S. lawmakers, making the case that now that Europe has acted, the U.S. must move to protect the privacy of consumers’ data.

“I would like to see the law in the United States as soon as possible,” she told reporters.

