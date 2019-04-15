Listen Live Sports

EU wants new round of peace talks for Israel, Palestinians

April 15, 2019 11:28 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — The European Union is calling for a renewal of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in the wake of Israel’s election last week.

The EU statement Monday said it would work with the sides “in order to make progress toward a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party won the most seats in last Tuesday’s election. It is expected to form a new right-wing coalition in the coming weeks dominated by hardliners who oppose Palestinian independence.

During the campaign, Netanyahu talked about annexing West Bank settlements, a step that would likely kill any chance of a two-state solution.

There have been no substantive peace talks since Netanyahu took office a decade ago.

The Trump administration has not said whether it supports a two-state solution.

