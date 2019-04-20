Listen Live Sports

Ex-Baltimore cop guilty of DUI after found drunk on duty

April 20, 2019 12:54 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a former Baltimore police officer who was found drunk and slumped over at the wheel of his patrol vehicle has pleaded guilty to DUI and misconduct in office.

Prosecutors said Friday that 27-year-old Aaron Heilman will be sentenced Aug. 9. Under a plea agreement, he faces a maximum of two concurrent one-year sentences, with all but 30 days suspended, followed by 18 months of supervised probation. He must also use an ignition interlock device on his vehicle and will be subject to monitoring.

Heilman was fired in October 2018 after being found drunk, on duty and in uniform, three hours into his overtime shift on a crime suppression detail

A Breathalyzer test indicated Heilman’s blood alcohol level was 0.22, almost three times the legal limit.

