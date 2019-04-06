Listen Live Sports

Ex-Mexican President Fox says gunmen tried to storm his home

April 6, 2019 9:07 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Mexican President Vicente Fox says armed men tried to storm into his house, just months after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador cut off security for the country’s ex-presidents.

He reported Saturday’s incident on Twitter without giving details. He has a large ranch in the central state of Guanajuato.

Fox also tweeted: “I hold President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador directly responsible for the security of myself, my family and my belongings.”

López Obrador responded via Twitter that he has instructed Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval to create a security detail to protect Fox and his family “but without the excesses” of prior administrations.

López Obrador dismantled the Mexican equivalent of the U.S. Secret Service after being sworn in as president Dec. 1.

Fox was president in 2000-2006.

