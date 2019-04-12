Listen Live Sports

Ex-Obama WH counsel charged with lying in lobbying probe

April 12, 2019 1:04 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig has been indicted on charges of making false statements and concealing information in a federal foreign lobbying investigation that intersected with the Russia probe.

Craig was charged Thursday in a two-count indictment that accuses him of willfully concealing material facts from the Justice Department about work he performed for the Ukrainian government. The indictment, announced by the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, came a day after Craig’s lawyers said he expected to be charged in the probe spun off from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In a video statement, the 74-year-old Craig said the prosecution against him was “unprecedented and unjustified” and that he’s confident a judge and jury would agree.

