Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-police chief accused of robbery is wounded during chase

April 1, 2019 4:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina police chief on probation for robbing a bank in 2017 is accused of robbing another bank and leading authorities on a car chase that ended when he was shot at and wounded.

News outlets report former Williamston police chief Richard Edward Inman was charged last week with offenses including armed robbery.

Authorities say he robbed a Pawleys Island bank by presenting a note that demanded money. He then led authorities on a car chase that ended when Charleston and Georgetown sheriff’s deputies shot at him. Inman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if he was shot or wounded by debris.

Inman resigned as chief in 2011 at the request of the town’s then-mayor over racist Facebook messages. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|11 AFCEA Bethesda Breakfast: Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.