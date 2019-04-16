Listen Live Sports

Ex-police chief, friend to stand trial on child rape charges

April 16, 2019 8:21 am
 
JIM THORPE, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the former police chief of a small Pennsylvania town should stand trial on charges he and a friend raped a child over a seven-year period when the two were teenagers.

A judge issued the ruling Monday following a preliminary hearing for 27-year-old Brent Getz. The ex-Weissport chief’s friend, 28-year-old Gregory Wagner, will also stand trial.

The two Leighton men were charged last month with rape and related charges. Both remain jailed on $250,000 bail.

State prosecutors said the child was 12 when she alleged assaults by Wagner in 2012, but no charges were filed. Police revisited the case last year and the victim alleged the men had raped her hundreds of times when she was between the ages of 4 and 11.

