Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-water plant owner admits discharging sewage into Potomac

April 4, 2019 7:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The former owner of a West Virginia water treatment plant has admitted to discharging untreated sewage into the Potomac River.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced that Timothy Peer has admitted to violating the Clean Water Act.

The 55-year-old Peer was the owner of the Mountainaire Village Utility plant near Ridgeley, West Virginia.

Authorities say he failed to maintain the plant, leading to untreated sewage discharging into the North Branch of the Potomac River. He also admitted to falsely reporting wastewater tests.

Advertisement

Peer pleaded guilty to a count of violating permit conditions and a count of making false statement on discharge monitoring reports. He faces up to five years in prison as well as various fines.

His attorney declined to comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.