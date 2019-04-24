Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Fairfax blasts Democrats over rejected donation

April 24, 2019 10:36 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is blasting his own political party for not letting him sponsor a table at major fundraising event.

The Democratic Party of Virginia recently rejected Fairfax’s bid to donate $2,500 to pay for a table at the party’s annual Blue Commonwealth dinner.

DPV spokesman Jake Rubenstein said the party does not feel “comfortable” accepting money from Fairfax after two women came forward accusing him of sexual assault.

Fairfax has denied the allegations and his spokesman Lauren Burke said the party is denying Fairfax due process.

Rubenstein said neither Gov. Ralph Northam nor Attorney General Mark Herring, who have both admitted to wearing blackface while young men, have sought to sponsor a table.

Rubenstein said all three men are welcome to attend the June fundraiser.

