The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Family says Guatemala candidate arrested in US is innocent

April 25, 2019 1:55 pm
 
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The son of a Guatemalan presidential candidate facing drugs and weapons charges in the U.S. says his father is innocent and is asking lawmakers in the Central American country for an investigation.

Mario Alejandro Estrada Ruano is head of government for the Jalapa department of Guatemala and the son of Mario Estrada Orellana, who was arrested April 17 in Miami.

He says in a statement that the family has doubts about the accusations against the elder Estrada, who allegedly has ties to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel. Estrada is also accused of illicit electoral financing, plotting to kill political rivals and offering to help drug traffickers.

On Wednesday, Guatemala’s electoral court annulled his candidacy citing the “notorious” revelations.

Estrada Ruano said Thursday the ruling wouldn’t be challenged “although we do not agree.”

