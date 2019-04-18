Listen Live Sports

Florida deputy cleared in killing of knife-wielding man

April 18, 2019
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy has been cleared in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old man who authorities say had a history of intentionally cutting himself.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the Hillsborough state attorney’s office concluded that Deputy Kevin Stabins was lawfully defending himself on March 19 when he shot Jesus Calderon in the driveway of a Tampa home.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released a letter from State Attorney Andrew Warren saying deadly force can be used if a person believes it is necessary to prevent “imminent death” or harm.

Officials say Stabins will return to work on his next scheduled day and an internal review by the agency is still underway.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Calderon came at Stabins with a knife and the deputy shot him.

