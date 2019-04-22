Footage fuels controversy around Louisiana police shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Body camera footage shows a police pursuit in which a white officer fatally shoots a black man who brandished a BB gun in southwestern Louisiana.

The Associated Press obtained video last week of Officer Jonathan Landrum of the Lake Charles Police Department fatally shooting Juston Landry.

The shooting happened Jan. 11 after Landry threatened a gas station clerk with a lethal-looking BB gun and ignored repeated commands to drop the device.

Landry’s family says it intends to file a lawsuit and may ask the U.S. Justice Department to investigate.

Advertisement

A grand jury in Calcasieu Parish declined this month to charge Landrum in the shooting. His attorney did not return calls for comment.

A state police report shows Landry had a lengthy history of mental illness and run-ins with the law.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.