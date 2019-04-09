Listen Live Sports

Former FBI chief to talk Trump, threats at Duke University

April 9, 2019 5:14 am
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The fired FBI acting director promoting a new book highly critical of President Donald Trump will discuss the threats facing the United States during an appearance in North Carolina.

Andrew McCabe will speak Tuesday at Duke University on topics from his newly released book about how the FBI protects America now.

McCabe is a 1990 Duke graduate who led investigations of the Boston Marathon bombing and a plot to bomb New York City’s subways.

He was the acting FBI director for four months after Trump fired his boss, James Comey.

McCabe was fired days before his scheduled retirement in March 2018 because administration officials said he lied about media leaks in an investigation into the Clinton Foundation. McCabe says he didn’t lie and his firing was politically motivated.

