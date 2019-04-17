Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco enters hospice care

April 17, 2019 11:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials are calling for prayers for former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, who has entered hospice care for incurable cancer.

The 76-year-old Democrat served from 2004 to 2008 as Louisiana’s first and only female governor. Blanco’s time in office included the devastating hurricanes Katrina and Rita. She was diagnosed and treated for a rare eye cancer in 2011. It returned and spread to her liver in 2017.

House and Senate lawmakers held moments of prayer for Blanco.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who has become close to Blanco, also asked for prayers in a statement Wednesday. He called her a “woman of incredible strength and abiding faith.”

Advertisement

Blanco served 24 years in elected offices, including time as a state lawmaker, member of the state utility regulatory commission and lieutenant governor.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|26 Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit DC 2019
4|26 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.