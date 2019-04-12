Listen Live Sports

Former officer accused of stealing painkillers from evidence

April 12, 2019 6:17 am
 
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A former police officer of Warner Robins, Georgia, is accused of using his position to steal narcotic painkillers from the department’s evidence room after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The Telegraph of Macon reports 55-year-old Pratt D. Martin was indicted Tuesday on charges including possession of oxycodone.

The indictment says Martin stole the painkillers between February 2016 and January 2017. Martin was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and went on medical leave in early 2017. He later left the department.

Warner Robins police said Wednesday that evidence discrepancies were initially detected internally, leading to an outside audit.

Acting Police Chief John Wagner says the audit found additional painkiller discrepancies, which led to an investigation by the state Bureau of Investigation.

The newspaper says Martin wasn’t immediately reached for comment.

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com

