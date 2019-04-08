Listen Live Sports

Former Vice President Biden to deliver Fritz Hollings eulogy

April 8, 2019
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to deliver a eulogy at the funeral of U.S. Sen. Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings, one of his closest confidants in the chamber.

Andy Brack tells The Associated Press that Biden will deliver remarks at the April 16 service for Hollings, who died Saturday at 97.

Biden was Hollings’ longtime Senate deskmate. He traveled to South Carolina in 2017 for a ceremony to dedicate a statue of Hollings in Charleston. In 2010, Biden dedicated a University of South Carolina library named for Hollings.

Brack says South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn will also deliver remarks.

A day earlier, Hollings will lie in repose at the South Carolina Statehouse.

Hollings died at his home on Isle of Palms.

