Georgia expands internet; protects Confederate monuments

April 26, 2019 5:49 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is expanding internet access to rural areas and making it harder to relocate Confederate monuments under several bills Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Kemp formally approved the broadband legislation Friday in Dahlonega — a region in North Georgia where residents have struggled with connectivity issues.

The law will allow electronic membership corporations to sell internet services and telephone cooperatives to offer them, too.

The Confederate monuments law will make it harder to relocate the monuments and will fine anyone convicted of vandalizing them.

Fines can equal up to three times the cost of the damage, on top of legal fees and expenses for repairing or replacing the monument.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

