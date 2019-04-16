Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German comedian loses case against Merkel over Erdogan poem

April 16, 2019 9:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A German comedian has lost a court case against Chancellor Angela Merkel’s description of a crude poem he wrote about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as “deliberately hurtful.”

Amid tensions with Turkey over a TV satire poking fun at Erdogan, Jan Boehmermann read the poem on television in 2016 to illustrate something he said wouldn’t be allowed in Germany.

Merkel’s spokesman said she considered the poem “deliberately hurtful,” which Merkel later said was a mistake. Prosecutors dropped an investigation of Boehmermann for lack of evidence of any crime.

Berlin’s administrative court on Tuesday rejected Boehmermann’s bid to ban the government from repeating Merkel’s assessment, since it was clear that wouldn’t happen. It also found Merkel’s comments weren’t unlawful and didn’t constitute “prejudgement” of the case against Boehmermann.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.