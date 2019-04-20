Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German parliament speaker rebuffs far-right party

April 20, 2019 7:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The speaker of Germany’s parliament says the far-right Alternative for Germany has no legal right to a deputy speaker, a position it has been unable to get other parties’ support to fill.

It is customary for each party in the lower house to have a deputy alongside speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble, a veteran conservative lawmaker, but candidates need to win majority support to take the post. Lawmakers so far have rejected three contenders proposed by Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

Schaeuble told news agency dpa in comments published Saturday “there is no legal right” to a deputy speaker, only an “agreement” in parliament’s procedural rules that each party can put forward a candidate.

AfD co-leader Alexander Gauland criticized Schaeuble and said Germany’s highest court will have to decide on the matter.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

2004: World War II monument opens in Washington D.C.

Get our daily newsletter.