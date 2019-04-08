Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Germany: Merkel rejects calls for apartment expropriation

April 8, 2019 8:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel and her center-left allies are rejecting calls for the expropriation of apartments from corporate property owners in response to rising rents in German cities.

Affordable-housing activists in Berlin launched a grassroots campaign on Saturday to force the city’s government into taking over nearly 250,000 apartments worth billions. There were protests against increasing rents in other cities.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday the chancellor doesn’t think that is the right solution. He said “the key to affordable living space is not expropriation but having a sufficient number of apartments available.”

Andres Nahles, who leads the junior party in Merkel’s governing coalition, said expropriation is a “false solution.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|18 Federal Contracting Network
4|18 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|22 MODSIM World 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers board plane to Italian drop zone

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Get our daily newsletter.