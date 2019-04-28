Listen Live Sports

GOP views Joe Biden as ‘very weak’ or ‘a strong candidate’

April 28, 2019 1:05 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump calls Joe Biden “very weak,” but a Trump ally says the former Democratic vice president is “a good man” who’d be “a strong candidate” for the White House.

The 76-year-old Biden entered the 2020 race this past week and quickly claimed front-runner status in the crowded field.

Trump, who’s 72, tells Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he doesn’t know “what the hell happened to Biden. … It just doesn’t look like the same Biden.”

But Sen. Lindsey Graham says he likes the former Delaware senator “a lot.” Still, the South Carolina Republican tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” he doesn’t know how Biden “fits into the Democratic Party of 2020.”

Graham also says “if you travel with Joe Biden, you won’t think he’s too old.”

