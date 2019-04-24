Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Guatemala nixes presidential bid of politician nabbed in US

April 24, 2019 7:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s electoral court on Wednesday annulled the candidacy of a presidential hopeful who was arrested in the U.S. last week and is accused of ties to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel.

The tribunal said its decision was due to “the notorious deeds that were revealed” in the case of Mario Amilcar Estrada Orellana. It applied a constitutional article concerning the suitability of candidates for elected office.

Estrada and an alleged accomplice were detained April 17 in Miami on drugs and weapons charges, accused of illicit electoral financing and plotting to assassinate political rivals and let traffickers use Guatemalan ports and airports if he were to be elected.

Estrada has not yet entered a plea and is due to be sent from Miami to New York for further proceedings in the case.

Advertisement

His party, the Union of National Change, has sought to distance itself from the allegations while asking for his presumption of innocence to be respected. Yoni Avila, a party official, said Wednesday that it would not appeal the disqualification ruling.

“We will be respectful of the resolution from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal,” Avila said. “The magistrates’ resolution will not be challenged.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.