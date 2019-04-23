Listen Live Sports

Harris adds to endorsements in early-voting South Carolina

April 23, 2019 11:01 am
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris is adding to her list of African American endorsements in South Carolina, the first test of the black vote in next year’s primary elections.

Harris’ campaign tells The Associated Press that I.S. Leevy (LEE’-vee) Johnson is backing the California senator. Johnson was among the first three black lawmakers elected to South Carolina’s Legislature since Reconstruction and according to the campaign was the first black student to complete studies at the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Like a trio of black lawmakers who last month announced backing for Harris , the Columbia attorney and funeral home practitioner says he was drawn to her commitment to increase teacher pay.

Harris campaigned last week in South Carolina, home to the first Southern primary.

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP .

