Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Harris calls for teacher support ahead of S. Carolina rally

April 30, 2019 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is wading into a roiling debate over education in the early voting state of South Carolina, calling it imperative to give public school teachers the support they need to be effective educators.

The senator from California said during a roundtable discussion in West Columbia on Tuesday that teachers “must be part of the conversation” about making education reforms.

Harris spoke a day ahead of a rally expected to draw thousands of teachers out of the classrooms and to the steps of the Statehouse in Columbia. Districts across the state called off classes for Wednesday, saying they wouldn’t have enough educators on hand to maintain order.

Harris called for immediate federal investment toward closing the teacher pay gap in her first policy proposal unveiled this year.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.