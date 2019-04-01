Listen Live Sports

Harris says she’s raised more than $12 million for campaign

April 1, 2019 9:08 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — California Sen. Kamala Harris says her presidential campaign has raised $12 million this year, from more than 218,000 individual contributions.

Her campaign is also touting her small-dollar fundraising operation, noting that 98% of contributions to the campaign were under $100, and saying that nearly all of her donors can donate again.

The new figures are the latest signal of how Harris’s campaign could stack up against rival candidates, including Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas. Both rivals have boasted of their own small-dollar fundraising operations.

Harris’ disclosure of the results of her first-quarter fundraising came hours after South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he’d raised more than $7 million this year, ahead of an official campaign launch.

