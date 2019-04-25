Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

High-level Russian delegation in Iraq to discuss trade ties

April 25, 2019 8:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BAGHDAD (AP) — A high-level Russian delegation is visiting Iraq to discuss trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Alhakim on Thursday.

Borisov said the two sides discussed trade in agriculture and industry and said his country is seeking to increase food exports to Iraq.

Iraq is reliant on imports to feed its population, and imports a significant portion of food items from Iran.

Advertisement

The Russian delegation is expected to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi later in the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.