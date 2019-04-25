High-level Russian delegation in Iraq to discuss trade ties

BAGHDAD (AP) — A high-level Russian delegation is visiting Iraq to discuss trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Alhakim on Thursday.

Borisov said the two sides discussed trade in agriculture and industry and said his country is seeking to increase food exports to Iraq.

Iraq is reliant on imports to feed its population, and imports a significant portion of food items from Iran.

The Russian delegation is expected to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi later in the day.

